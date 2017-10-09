New York Mets

Rising Apple
851781840-minnesota-twins-v-detroit-tigers.jpg

Mets: Brad Ausmus could fill Collin’s spot next season

by: Christina Cola Fansided: Rising Apple 2m

... ears old, Ausmus is much younger than Collins. This could really benefit the Mets in the coming years. While he was also someone who didn’t want to get on boa ...

Tweets