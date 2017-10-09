New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets to buy the Syracuse Chiefs, who will become their Triple-A affiliate in 2019
by: Craig Calcaterra — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 40s
... to the high elevation and hot dry weather — it’s murder on pitchers — so the Mets will certainly be happy to be gone from there. They still have one more year ...
Tweets
-
The move to Syracuse is very smart for the #Mets. Players are much closer to NYC and easy promotion from AA to AAA.Blogger / Podcaster
-
There goes all the money to sign free agents this winterMets to buy Syracuse Chiefs, move Triple-A team from Las Vegas to Syracuse https://t.co/FJoRVdM4V5Super Fan
-
So long as Mets own Syracuse, that ends this cycle of the Mets bouncing around Triple-A cities since losing affiliation with Norfolk in ’06.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Great news! Smart move by the #Mets.Report: #Mets to buy Syracuse Chiefs, move Triple-A team from Las Vegas to New York: https://t.co/GUFiXEAb93Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets to buy Syracuse Chiefs, move Triple-A team from Las Vegas to Syracuse https://t.co/FJoRVdM4V5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Here’s some offseason news ⬇️Report: #Mets to buy Syracuse Chiefs, move Triple-A team from Las Vegas to New York: https://t.co/GUFiXEAb93Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets