New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Mets-logo-e1457203320900

Mets to buy the Syracuse Chiefs, who will become their Triple-A affiliate in 2019

by: Craig Calcaterra NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 40s

... to the high elevation and hot dry weather — it’s murder on pitchers — so the Mets will certainly be happy to be gone from there. They still have one more year ...

Tweets