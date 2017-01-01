New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets closing in on deal to buy Syracuse SkyChiefs, ditch Vegas
by: KRISTIE ACKERT — NY Daily News 43s
... reported Monday afternoon the deal will be announced Tuesday afternoon. The Mets, whose Triple-A team will continue to play in Las Vegas for the 2017 season, ...
Tweets
-
The Mets are finally getting their Triple-A affiliate out of Las Vegas. https://t.co/dUcCVd5JoMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Apparently what happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas. Mets Will Bring Triple-A Team To Syracuse in 2019: https://t.co/6tVX6XpQ7dBlogger / Podcaster
-
Max Scherzer making pitchers around baseball wonder if they, too, should tweak their hamstrings.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
anyone surprised by espn treatment of jemele hill should wake up. the guys in charge who sank them w/awful rights deals fired 100 great prosBeat Writer / Columnist
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @joshuetree: @OGTedBerg Who should we blame though?TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets