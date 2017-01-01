New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-ed9e2d2752592b90b12a193cf84a04a3_crop_exact

Joe Girardi Rumors: Mets 'Open To' Hiring Manager If Fired by Yankees

by: Tim Daniels Bleacher Report 40s

... acebook Logo Twitter Logo Copy Link Icon Joe Girardi Rumors: Mets 'Open To' Hiring Manager If Fired by Yankees Featured Columnist October 10, ...

Tweets