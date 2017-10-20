New York Mets

Mets Merized

2017 Mets Report Card: Travis d’Arnaud, C

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 5m

... nth-most in the majors. 2018 Outlook: At this point, barring a surprise, the Mets know what they have with d’Arnaud. The best case scenario is for him to spli ...

Tweets