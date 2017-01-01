New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Manager Search Update: Brad Ausmus is eager to manage next season
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 4m
... joyed his time playing for Terry Collins, but he is not surprised to see the Mets looking for new leadership, he told reporters Wednesday in Cleveland. "I don ...
Tweets
-
RT @NDN_ASodergren: @mikemayerMMO If there's a choice, Mets are toast.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Red Sox opening doesn't help Mets. That's a coveted job.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @awfulannouncing: 247Sports to partner with Pro Football Focus, launch site dedicated to player data https://t.co/9rZWBTPQN0 https://t.co/RrveJnbqwWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Spine doctor believes in David Wright's recovery and chances of playing again https://t.co/5FqkLEYcSYBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: #OTD-10/11/67: #Mets hire Gil Hodges to be club's 4th manager. Deal wouldn't be announced until Nov., but Hodges le… https://t.co/stv3uekb4pBlogger / Podcaster
-
DRC tells his side of story, says Ben McAdoo to blame for "BS" blowup https://t.co/0NNfZbna5MBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets