New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Former Mets coach has found winning formula with Astros
by: Kevin Kernan — New York Post 2m
... nd, and their game plan is right and they execute it.’’ Getting fired by the Mets in late May 2014 turned out to be a blessing for Hudgens, who also has been ...
Tweets
-
What a gutty win by the Cubs after falling behind 4-1. Mark of a champion.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I'm so happy the Cubs didn't blow the lead or else this tweet would have come back to haunt me in perpetuity.The good thing for the Nats is that Scherzer only threw 28 pitches. Therefore he shouldn't have a problem making his next start on March 29.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Cubs World Series drought is now Nats NLDS droughtBlogger / Podcaster
-
Congratulations to the Montreal Expos, who still have the only postseason series victory in Montreal/Washington history.Blogger / Podcaster
-
in quite a quirk, 4 biggest cities in USA are represented in final 4 teams. 1 (NY) plays 4 (Hou), 2 (LA) plays 3 (Chi)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Cubs winning the World Series last year is proof the Nationals can one day win ... a playoff series.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets