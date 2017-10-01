New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10262411_154511658_lowres

MMO Exclusive Interview: Mets Reliever Jerry Blevins

by: Mathew Brownstein Mets Merized Online 4m

... discussed his major league debut with Oakland in 2007, getting traded to the Mets, and, his thoughts on Terry Collins and Dan Warthen. MMO: Who were some of y ...

Tweets