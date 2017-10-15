New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets to interview Alex Cora for managerial opening this week
by: JT. Teran — Fansided: Rising Apple 1m
... ut it’s possible the draw of New York makes Cora prefer the Big Apple if the Mets do offer him the job. Cora played with the Mets in 2009 and 2010, and is a 1 ...
Tweets
-
#Mets righty looks to build on his first taste of the big leagues: https://t.co/Zrq4QGVQtdBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sabathia on being down 0-2Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Hey, read this long thing I wrote! It's preachy!Open up your cold, dark heart and let the Puig shine in https://t.co/TYbprvlDGRTV / Radio Personality
-
Open up your cold, dark heart and let the Puig shine in https://t.co/TYbprvlDGRTV / Radio Personality
-
Supporting the team today ... Follow @SethWalder @bburkeESPN for NFL analytics-based takes today. A good combination of skills thereBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Previewing the #Mets' offseason: https://t.co/ZAl2eAkCXzBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets