New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Justin Turner Overdrive Takes Care of Business
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 4m
... ’t hand him the job at first next season if their goal is to contend. ” The Mets will interview Alex Cora and Joe McEwing this week according to Newsday. Lat ...
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Justin Turner Overdrive Takes Care of Business https://t.co/xnMVojGp7P #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Game Used: Timo Perez Jersey https://t.co/acdeYe70NZBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JPosnanski: Justin Turner, Kirk Gibson and the magic of two moments, 29 years apart. https://t.co/QhIFt7L0Y7Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Justin Turner has become the Dodgers' version of David Ortiz, says Dave Roberts: https://t.co/e2mC9plsrlBeat Writer / Columnist
-
For a career that has been so improbable, the impossible happened. On Justin Turner channeling Kirk Gibson:… https://t.co/iP3PjyA6VfBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets