New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets to interview Alex Cora
by: Craig Calcaterra — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 3m
... is in New York as the Astros face the Yankees in the ALCS. He played for the Mets in 2009 and 2010. Cora is in demand, as Ken Rosenthal reports that he is the ...
Tweets
-
The Red Sox and Mets may be competing over managerial candidate Alex Cora https://t.co/gKx5ffRKG0Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Braves: The Braves broke ground on their new Spring Training facility in North Port, Sarasota County, Florida today! Play… https://t.co/WPkudC7JP6Blogger / Podcaster
-
We have a potentially dipping payroll, a farm system that needs to be restocked and a heavily injured roster. Want the job Alex Cora?Minors
-
RT @AM1240WGBB: Follow @REPlateWGBB, a new show about #LongIsland #RealEstate hosted by @NikoSak debuting Monday, Oct 30th at 6pm!… https://t.co/jXNfJBHtL0Blogger / Podcaster
-
These are dopeBecause tomorrow’s stars play in #WESTCHESTER today. https://t.co/bEu0UkafxgBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Tom Seaver's home is fine after California wildfires https://t.co/P4ON1hkzCsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets