New York Mets

Hardball Talk
683924910-e1508015041255

Mets to interview Alex Cora

by: Craig Calcaterra NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 3m

... is in New York as the Astros face the Yankees in the ALCS. He played for the Mets in 2009 and 2010. Cora is in demand, as Ken Rosenthal reports that he is the ...

Tweets