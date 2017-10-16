New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Gettyimages-612055908

New York Mets: Two Contenders Drop Out Of Managerial Search

by: Rick Weiner Elite Sports NY 56s

... terested in other openings, including the job in Boston. Ventura, the former Mets third baseman who managed the Chicago White Sox to a 375-435 record from 201 ...

Tweets