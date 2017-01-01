New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Long reportedly considered favorite to be Mets' next manager
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
... takes a look at Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren as a candidate to be the next Mets manager. When Terry Collins's position officially opened, it was no surprise ...
Tweets
-
Nothing worse than Braziller giving himself a pat on the back.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Judge on every FB Harris threw him, finally squared one up. Decent location up & in, but as Cone likes to say, Judge beat him to the spot.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Okay Astros in 5 then.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @KFCBarstool: True destiny - both of these dicks hit fake HRs that had no business leaving the Park https://t.co/WuxnYrEoVZMisc
-
RT @JasDodic: People who don’t watch baseball during the regular season that are tweeting play by play during the playoffs are so cringeMisc
-
Aaron Judge is a big man. With power. Just an observation.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets