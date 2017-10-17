New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
683976078

2017 Mets Season Review: Paul Sewald had a solid rookie year out of the pen

by: Matt Varvaro SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

... ade his rookie season so encouraging. Admittedly, Sewald’s 4.55 ERA with the Mets doesn’t jump off the page. However, the righty’s 110 indicates that, in this ...

Tweets