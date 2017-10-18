New York Mets

The Mets Police
Homer-simpson-tv-sports-pennant

Mets Police Morning Laziness: I actually watched baseball yesterday!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

... til 12:40am.  11:40 Central where the Cubs fans live.  Come on. The official Mets twitter account continues to spew useless garbage.  Stop. The blue swoosh ro ...

Tweets