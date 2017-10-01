New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reese Kaplan -- Managerial Wannabe Meanderings
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 55s
... ng and Mickey Callaway. The first three have connections to current or past Mets teams. Given how many things went wrong this past season it’s surprising th ...
Tweets
-
Mets Manager Search: Where things stand Wednesday morning https://t.co/S7uJvSuPrHBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets have 5 known candidates for their managerial opening. Robin Ventura explains why he isn't one: https://t.co/eym4Pkx2cXBeat Writer / Columnist
-
ESNY City Stream for 10/18/2017 - https://t.co/wIOvDMdpGjBlogger / Podcaster
-
Down from 5 aces and too many 30HR hitting outfielders.Here's the thing: the future Mets manager walks into a team w/2 legit aces, 3 exciting young position players, & Cespedes. Not terrible.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Ventura Not Interested In Mets Managerial Opening https://t.co/s7OTmo1xze #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @greg_prince: Terry Collins used Kenley Jansen instead of Jeurys Familia in the All-Star Game is all I can think of when I see Kenley Jansen,Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets