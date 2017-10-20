New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Turner, Taylor repay Dodger patience by sharing NLCS MVP
by: AP — Fox Sports 2m
... urner began establishing his postseason bona fides against his old team, the Mets, in the 2015 NLDS with a .526 average. After tearing through the 2016 NLDS, ...
Tweets
-
everyone breathe!Kershaw: “If we win, I might retire, call it a career.” (Breathe, Dodgers fans, he was joking)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Rangers have to start finishing and that includes Rick Nash https://t.co/ZYeNh49eLaBlogger / Podcaster
-
MLB should make a rule and force the losing team’s players to clean up the mess. That would be something lolSuper Fan
-
Ran into this fellow in the hallway to the clubhouse. Yeah, he’s content in Los Angeles.Making it rain, on the way to the World Series!! #WS2017 https://t.co/25rv9e8GOvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Chase Utley is very happy.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Only if I get a first class upgrade tomorrow.Is @MarcCarig having his own champagne shower right now?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets