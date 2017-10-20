New York Mets

Mets Merized

2017 Mets Report Card: Paul Sewald, RHP

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 2m

... ite not being called up to the majors for good until May 2nd, Sewald led all Mets relievers in innings pitched (65.1) and strikeouts (69).  He was also second ...

Tweets