New York Mets

Mets Merized

A Statcast Look at Two Free Agent Third Basemen

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 2m

... n and his xwOBA is .275. For reference, Rene Rivera had a .273 wOBA with the Mets in 2017. A stat like xwOBA paints a better picture than BABIP (bating averag ...

Tweets