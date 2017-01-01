New York Mets

The Score
Cropped_gettyimages-829745138

Report: Manny Acta 'lit up the room' during Mets interview for manager

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 3m

... gue manager. The 48-year-old was a front-runner for the position, along with Mets hitting coach Kevin Long, according to the . Internal belief is the Mets wou ...

Tweets