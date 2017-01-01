New York Mets

Metstradamus
Third-base-coach-manny-acta-left-talks-with-robinson-cano-after-cano-picture-id537776330?b=1&k=6&m=537776330&s=612x612&w=0&h=1y26wehynpa0a8nkib6opkijydurdzicnp-dn-fnqtg=

Report: New York Mets Cut Their List Of Managerial Candidates Down To Four

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

... expected to be named the manager of the Boston Red Sox in the next week. The Mets’ managerial search could be impacted by the Nationals’ surprise decision to ...

Tweets