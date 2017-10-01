New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Managerial Profile: Kevin Long
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 1m
... reach their offensive ceilings. That’s certainly something that has held the Mets back and forced the team to acquire some players over the past few seasons. ...
Tweets
-
RT @keithlaw: I'm sticking to sports I swear https://t.co/mpyQv1ALwiBlogger / Podcaster
-
6/up paper tmrw will wonder about sanity. It is all worse for a decisive game like tonight because even the future is impacted some degreeBeat Writer / Columnist
-
5/for example, if I write early column today on great Sabathia rebound yr for early column, then he gets knocked out in 1IP, people who pickBeat Writer / Columnist
-
4/why r u writing about Tanaka's future or CF in '18? Because if you write about future nothing in game can make it look particularly dumbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
3/I have no idea what happens in game, but when someone picks up paper, they do. Which is why u write evergreen stuff. I have had complaintsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
2/Those are columns must be written b4 game for earlier editions of paper. So you have to pick something evergreen because when writtenBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets