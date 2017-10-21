New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
693609026

Mets Morning News: Manager search narrows, Mets will exercise option on Blevins

by: Jonathan Maseng SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

... tts/Getty Images Meet the Kevin Long and Manny Acta appear to be the for the Mets’ managerial position. The Mets will for 2018, as expected. Abbey Mastracco b ...

Tweets