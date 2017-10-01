New York Mets

Tom Brennan - MY METS PROSPECTS: # 31 - # 35

by: Thomas Brennan

... 4 TONY DIBRELL - Tony was a 4th rounder who got off to a poor start with the Cyclones, surrendering 4 early HRs. The 6'3" 195 righty 21 year old evened the keel a ...

