Mets reportedly naming Mickey Callaway manager
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 45s
... per. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Sunday that the Mets have chosen Cleveland Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as their new ma ...
Yeah TDK is like 12-5 and the Mets move him? That will be fun for the riots.@metspolice Or maybe Callaway fix him so the @Mets can trade him by mid season and get a good prospect in return.Blogger / Podcaster
Dear Mr. Callaway - see this picture? Please set the tone at 100% the opposite of everything you see here.Blogger / Podcaster
Thing I hear about Callaway is he is great communicator and stresses throwing strikes--To me one of the biggest issues Mets need to correctBeat Writer / Columnist
On Baseball: How Father’s Advice and a Friend's Memory Helped Lift Lance McCullers to the World Series https://t.co/NGEGnb8bUKBeat Writer / Columnist
Cleveland baseball fans suck. There don’t seem to be any funny pics of Callaway on line. People have blogs man.Blogger / Podcaster
Mets will hire Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as manager, @jonmorosi reports. Club hasn't confirmed.… https://t.co/lagp6jISEBOfficial Team Account
