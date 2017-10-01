New York Mets

nj.com
23643506-standard

Mets manager search: Club will hire Indians' pitching coach Mickey Callaway, report says

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 4m

... A, and the bullpen also led was also the best in the AL wth a 2.89 ERA.  The Mets are tabbing a pitching-centric mind to lead a team with a rotation that is b ...

Tweets