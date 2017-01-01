New York Mets

Sporting News
Mickey-callaway-102217-usnews-getty-ftr_4b1qrik0lwd01sb2grqf9ekid

Mets to hire Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as new manager, report says

by: kchiappelli@sportingnews.com (Kirstie Chiappelli) Sporting News 4m

... season. Callaway was the top choice as the replacement for Collins after the Mets had also interviewed hitting coach Kevin Long, Mariners third base coach Man ...

Tweets