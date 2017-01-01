New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets to hire Indians pitching coach Mickey Callaway as new manager, report says
by: kchiappelli@sportingnews.com (Kirstie Chiappelli) — Sporting News 4m
... season. Callaway was the top choice as the replacement for Collins after the Mets had also interviewed hitting coach Kevin Long, Mariners third base coach Man ...
Tweets
-
I see Richard ate his pistachios before the game.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Richard da gawd!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Gotten to the point where a flag could be thrown in a game that doesn't involve the Seahawks and I'll assume the flag is on Seattle anyway.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Got some insight from somebody who has worked with Mickey Callaway. Can see where he connected with Mets:Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Penalties. Because Seahawks.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Got some insight in somebody who has worked with Mickey Callaway. Can see where he connected with Mets:Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets