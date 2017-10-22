New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Good, bad or what? Instant reaction to Mets hiring Mickey Callaway as new manager
by: Director of Sports, @Dave_Rivera — North Jersey 3m
... pdated 4:25 p.m. ET Oct. 22, 2017 Skip in x Embed x Share CLOSE The New York Mets have reportedly offered their open managerial position to Indians pitching c ...
Tweets
-
I see Richard ate his pistachios before the game.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Richard da gawd!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Gotten to the point where a flag could be thrown in a game that doesn't involve the Seahawks and I'll assume the flag is on Seattle anyway.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Got some insight from somebody who has worked with Mickey Callaway. Can see where he connected with Mets:Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Penalties. Because Seahawks.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Got some insight in somebody who has worked with Mickey Callaway. Can see where he connected with Mets:Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets