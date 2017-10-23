New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NL East News: Mets name Callaway new manager
by: Cristiana Caruso — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 2m
... veryone’s arms attached to their bodies or will that curse linger on for the Mets? Only April will tell. Here’s what other new and rumors are going down acros ...
Tweets
-
Have a feeling this @fangraphs Q&A with Mickey Callaway will be worth reading. Thanks @PeteMcHugh1@msimonespn Did you see this @DavidLaurilaQA piece from 2013? https://t.co/0lmHVvxvtfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Appreciated @Buster_ESPN having me on to talk Mets manager + World Series keys Defense! Pitch-framing! Curveballs https://t.co/evbay9HHRDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mickey Callaway is an intriguing choice. https://t.co/iy4pcmLvYVBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: AFL Recap: Kaczmarski Has Another Mulit-Hit Game, Regnault Takes The Loss https://t.co/JK9LjpMp1O #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Mets: Mets are planning to announce the Mickey Callaway hiring this afternoon at Citi Field.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Amed Rosario made his much-anticipated major league debut in 2017. https://t.co/2Vmfjz0P0RBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets