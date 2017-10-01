New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jmartinezmiamimarlinsvarizonadiamondbacks8vefveunhh4l

MMO Free Agent Profile: J.D. Martinez, OF

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 2m

... was a 75-day stretch that evoked memories of Cespedes’ magical tear with the Mets two seasons ago. In 62 games with Arizona, Martinez hit a remarkable 29 home ...

Tweets