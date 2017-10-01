New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Introduce Their New Manager Mickey Callaway
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 1m
... comes the team’s youngest manager since Davey Johnson at 41 in 1984. The new Mets skipper believes that this team is still in very good position to contend. “ ...
Tweets
-
sure, bad teams usually come with bad clubhouses. But clearly, a cultural shift is vital to Sandy. Started talking about it following 162.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Local24Clayton: Callaway's folks were happy to show off embarrassing childhood photos of Mickey. Here's the best one: @Mets https://t.co/H1gw6P53P4Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets have announced the hiring of a new skipper. Mickey Callaway gets a 3-year deal with a club option:… https://t.co/bhNM2WcWm2Blogger / Podcaster
-
Crap coming out of #Mets clubhouse - starting w/ Asdrúbal asking for a trade and ending with player leaks on Terry - clearly touched a nerveBlogger / Podcaster
-
Strong first impression from Callaway today. Impressive guy. You can understand why Alderson & Co felt only one int….@SteveGelbs chats with new Mets manager Mickey Callaway https://t.co/eli6ArwKsETV / Radio Personality
-
#Mets obviously need more talent up and down the roster. But part of those acquisitions will clearly be high-character people as well.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets