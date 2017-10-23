New York Mets

Sporting News
Mickey-callaway-102317-getty-ftrjpeg_1tk03wzp9w2e819yvu33phw1ws

Charismatic Callaway introduced as Mets manager, promises to love his players

by: james.cerny@performgroup.com (Jim Cerny) Sporting News 4m

... 47 pic.twitter.com/zImwhX5qrs— Cleveland Indians (@Indians) October 23, 2017 Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Monday that the club began its manageria ...

Tweets