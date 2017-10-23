New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Gettyimages-513773832

Former New York Mets Champ Ray Knight Arrested For Assault

by: Alex Jordan Elite Sports NY 21s

... October 27, 1986 at Shea Stadium in the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets won the Series 4 games to 3. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Former N ...

Tweets