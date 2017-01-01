New York Mets

Daily News
Metsnotes24s-vnb-web

By hiring Mickey Callaway as manager, Mets may lose Kevin Long

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 1m

... t we'll have to wait to see." Long said his future is up in the air with the Mets and would not commit to 2018. "We'll see," Long said via text. Long's contra ...

Tweets