New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Spurned Mets manager candidate will interview with rivals
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3m
... open manager position. If Long, who has spent the last three seasons as the Mets hitting coach, were to depart for Washington, it would reunite him with Dani ...
Tweets
-
Only rarely do pitchers become managers. Why the Mets believe it makes sense in New York: https://t.co/r2kwpXRRM4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Enes Katner is delaying the hopeful Willy Hernangomez breakout, and that's not a bad thing https://t.co/9n1Diw1md9Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @bkoo: Who owns/runs/funds FanRag is one of sports media’s biggest mysteries right behind what happened to Sports By Brooks https://t.co/32BNTofgz8Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @joe_manniello: Newsday's Tuesday Back Page Meet newMets skipper Mickey Callaway @NewsdaySports @APSE_sportmedia @MarcCarig… https://t.co/pwuQ0PxqSNBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @martinonyc: @MetsKevin11 lol that cespedes will find out the manager's nameSuper Fan
-
Dwyane Wade didn't want to wait any longer to to play where he is "more comfortable" https://t.co/aAsbWQl0uRBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets