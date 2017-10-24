New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets to exercise Asdrubal Cabrera’s option for 2018
by: Ashley Varela — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 5s
... ntributions and defensive flexibility appear to be convincing enough for the Mets to take another chance on him in 2018. The Mets could still decline his opti ...
Tweets
-
That will teach him to ask out. They taught him a lesson.Mets to exercise Asdrubal Cabrera’s option for 2018 https://t.co/etgVrOxv6m https://t.co/KdcqDqMTJ9Blogger / Podcaster
-
Buddy is so out of the box I would have protested the play if I were managing Boston.@600espnelpaso Like Kap said for all you “old farts” I know you remember this @Mets fans https://t.co/MKyhAe3w1SBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Miss_Met: The most under-appreciated @Mets player of all time. OF ALL TIME https://t.co/7PucpGzS1sBlogger / Podcaster
-
We'd like to break some news that you've surely never heard before: Justin Turner was once non-tendered by the Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets fans, who would you rather get their first ring?Blogger / Podcaster
-
how about 11amBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets