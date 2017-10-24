New York Mets

Hardball Talk
856082576-e1508879852806

Mets to exercise Asdrubal Cabrera’s option for 2018

by: Ashley Varela NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 5s

... ntributions and defensive flexibility appear to be convincing enough for the Mets to take another chance on him in 2018. The Mets could still decline his opti ...

Tweets