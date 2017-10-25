New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
2017 Mets Season Review: Kevin Plawecki’s bat showed signs of life
by: Matt Varvaro — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
... good this year as it was in years past. It will be interesting to see if the Mets give Plawecki more opportunities to start in 2018. Given Travis d’Arnaud’s s ...
Tweets
-
Should the Mets have interest in free agent R.A. Dickey? https://t.co/9kByNyoNUmTV / Radio Network
-
Also, the Mets need an infield coach with Dick Scott unlikely to return and may consider bringing back Tim Teufel.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Should the Mets have interest in free agent R.A. Dickey? https://t.co/MwiOiMudEeBlogger / Podcaster
-
We are writing up 21 prospects for Atlanta’s system and it still feels like we could go deeper without running out of dudes.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYDNSports: HARPER: Haunted by Justin Turner and Daniel Murphy, @Mets GM Alderson needs a near-perfect offseason … https://t.co/aDFSCNZAIEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Cora and Bones were together in WBC for Puerto Rico. Cora was the GM and Bones was pitching coach.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets