New York Mets

WFAN
Breslow

Indians’ Breslow: I Think Callaway Is Going To Become An ‘Impressive’ Manager

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 2m

... ever, getting a feel for the temperature of his bullpen.” Breslow added that Mets fans can expect a manager who is tuned into sabermetrics but who won’t rely ...

Tweets