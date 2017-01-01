New York Mets

Newsday
Blog-share-nd

Mets’ Erik Goeddel removed from 40-man roster | Newsday

by: Marc Carig  marc.carig@newsday.com Newsday 3m

... Erik Goeddel, an oft-injured righthanded reliever, is a free agent after the Mets removed him from the 40-man roster. A 24th-round pick by the Mets in 2010, t ...

Tweets