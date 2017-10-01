New York Mets

Metstradamus
589026996

New York Mets Remove Erik Goeddel, Four Others From 40 Man Roster

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 34s

... rik Goeddel. Goeddel, who went 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA in 33 appearances for the Mets this season, cleared waivers and has become a free agent. The other players ...

Tweets