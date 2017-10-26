New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
837503996

Tommy Milone outrighted off Mets 40-man roster, elects free agency

by: Steve Schreiber SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1m

... ted than most of us. If you had no idea he was on the Mets, you’re one of the lucky ones. The soft-tossing lefty completed 27.1 innings ...

Tweets