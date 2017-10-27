New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Gettyimages-181761719-1

Are Pitching Coaches Bound to be Successful MLB Managers?

by: John Santamaria Elite Sports NY 45s

... as a former pitcher, leading the Phillies to the 1980 title. He was also the Mets manager from 1993-1996. ST. PETERSBURG, FL – SEPTEMBER 15: Manager John Farr ...

Tweets