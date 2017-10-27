New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10162383

2017 Mets Season Review: Lucas Duda was Good

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

... ugh start, but it is going to take a look to replace the Good production the Mets got from Duda, especially after he made the switch to first base full time. ...

Tweets