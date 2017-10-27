New York Mets

Mets Report John Delcos
Joegirardiusatsi_7425973-300x188

Mets Weren’t Going To Get Girardi Anyway

by: John Delcos New York Mets Report with John Delcos 59s

... s, reaching the playoffs six times and winning the World Series in 2009. The Mets could have waited to see if the Yankees would have been so arrogant as to fi ...

Tweets