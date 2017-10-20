New York Mets

Mets Merized
Img_1288

2017 Mets Report Card: Yoenis Céspedes, OF

by: Tommy Rothman Mets Merized Online 1m

... when you’re grading a team’s best player, you have to grade on a curve. The Mets needed more from Céspedes in 2017 and, as was the case with most of their ot ...

Tweets