New York Mets

Mack's Mets

Tom Brennan - MY METS PROSPECTS: # 46 THRU # 50

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 45s

... eer in the DSL.  Ricky T went A STELLAR .348/.413/.486 in 52 games for the K Mets. Very good contact guy who hit very well from both sides of the plate.  Defi ...

Tweets