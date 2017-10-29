New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10199199

2017 Mets Season Review: Josh Smoker remains an enigma after frustrating season

by: Robert Wolff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 25s

... arly-season struggles. Shortly after his recall, Smoker—like seemingly every Mets pitcher in 2017—found himself on the disabled list for a spell, landing ther ...

Tweets