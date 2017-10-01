New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Usatsi_9405552-1024x730

Quick Hits: Callaway, Tribe, Santana, Yankees, Long

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 4m

... g coach just a few days after ex-pitching coach Mickey Callaway left for the Mets. Mets hitting coach Kevin Long has been mentioned as a candidate for the Yan ...

Tweets