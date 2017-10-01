New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Mets%252bpitchers

Tom Brennan - EARLY '60'S METS STARTER FLASHBACK

by: Thomas Brennan Mack's Mets 2m

... y gave him the hook often.  Jay did, though, manage to complete 15 of his 56 Mets starts. Could Jay Hook have pitched in the 2017 Mets rotation?  Only if you ...

Tweets