New York Mets

Hardball Talk
80077210-e1486647775992

Gambler allegedly wins $14 million World Series bets . . . and he’s letting it ride tonight

by: Craig Calcaterra NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 4s

... icitly say that it’s Long’s decision to leave, but it seems that way, as the Mets reportedly wanted him to stay. Long had a good reputation among Mets hitters ...

Tweets